Family of inmates at Mesa County Detention Facility speak out about the COVID-19 outbreak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County Detention Facility has 117 positive cases of COVID-19.

Many family members of inmates are concerned for the health and safety of their loved ones.

A fiancé of one of the inmates, who wants to remain anonymous said that some of their visitations got canceled and that she doesn’t get to speak with her fiancé much anymore.

Art Smith, captain of the detention facility said, “absolutely some of the visitation has been modified but that is temporary until hopefully we can mitigate this outbreak and move on”

The fiancé also complained about the lack of care her fiancé was receiving in the jail. ”He is immune compromised, so he doesn’t have a spleen and they didn’t take any extra precautions at all.” She also said that his mother believes he is going to die in jail.

Smith said, “We are doing everything in our power to take care of their inmates. we have 24/7 medical care on site which in fairness is more medical care than people have in their home.”

The Sheriff’s Office said that they do have a lot of cases in the jail, but most of the current cases are asymptomatic.

