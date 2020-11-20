Impact of Covid-19 on the CMU Nursing Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The nursing program at CMU is seeing a small uptick in applications. They have also experiencing quite a bit of changes because of the pandemic. The traditional BSN program at CMU is the most popular with 200 students in the program. The program has had to adapt both in the spring, when covid first hit as well as adapting their summer and fall semesters. Students have also had to change their learning experience from working in hospitals and nursing homes to working with simulations within the university. The program may be a popular one but there is still a need for nurses.

