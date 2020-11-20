Local gym prepares for new restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Level Red guidelines are forcing gyms to reduce capacity again.

Capacities will be limited to 10% or up to 10 people with reservations.

Gyms that do have a 5-star rating, like Planet Fitness in Grand Junction, will be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less.

“We’re going to continue our 5-star rating with Mesa County. We’re gonna work really hard to show that we’re a business that has has worked really hard with the county to exceed the expectations and provide the best experience possible and the safest experience possible for anyone that comes through our doors,” says Brett McGlothlin, owner of Planet Fitness in Grand Junction.

Cleaning protocols have been increased to ensure safety.

“We’re cleaning every hour with electrostatic sprayers. We’re spraying everything down. We’re gonna follow the mandated protocols as put out by the state and the county for the restrictions.”

Training sessions aren’t available due to the restrictions, but trainers will be available on site to answer questions for members.

Planet Fitness is also providing Crowd Meters on their app so members can see how crowded their location is before heading out the door.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.