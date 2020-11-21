Advertisement

Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage

Toilet Paper
Toilet Paper(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Some people are worried that we are going to shut down again and will run out of cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

Sanitary Supply Corp. provides cleaning supplies and toilet paper to individual people and businesses. Some of the people they distribute supplies to is Colorado Mesa University and St. Mary’s Hospital.

Bruce DeRush, Account Manager for Sanitary Supply Corp said that they have already started to see panic buying.

He said that people should not be too concerned because they have stocked up and are prepared if thereis a shortage.

They also are making curbside pick-up available. DeRush said, “when you pull up you can call our number and we will more than happy to bring product out to your car so you don’t have to expose yourself if you don’t want to.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Protest
Protest at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions
Colorado Mesa University announces updates ahead of the holidays.
Colorado Mesa University provides updates ahead of Thanksgiving
Mesa County Jail
Family of inmates at Mesa County Detention Facility speak out about the COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak at two local nursing homes

Latest News

Clifton Christian Church
Clifton Christian Church sees large number of people at food drive ahead of Thanksgiving
Hospitals are preparing for the second wave.
Hospitals prepare for surge capacity
Library
Mesa County Libraries temporarily closing because of COVID-19
Protest
Protest at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions