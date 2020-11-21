Advertisement

Every Kid Outdoors gives frees trees

U.S. Forest Service allows fourth and fifth graders to receive a free Christmas tree.
U.S. Forest Service allows fourth and fifth graders to receive a free Christmas tree.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Every Kid Outdoors is giving fourth and fifth graders a free Christmas tree permit this holiday season.

The program which began in 2015, gives students a chance to get free access to national parks, but this time of year brings a little holiday twist. Those interested can apply for a voucher to cut down their very own Christmas tree.

Once a child receives their pass they can visit any forest service office to get one holiday tree permit for free.

“So they’ve extended to fifth graders for the year and they can also get a free tree and that was a decision that was made earlier this month and it’s fantastic you know the more the merrier. Getting out enjoying our public lands,” says Jamie Romero, Customer Service Representative at Grand Valley Ranger District.

Rangers recommend having four wheel drive, chains, a full tank of gas, snacks, something to cut, and bringing a sled for a fun day searching for the perfect tree.

Parents can apply for a their child’s voucher on the Every Kid Outdoors website here: https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants will be closed for indoor dining, and gyms will moved down to 10% capacity, from...
Red Level Restrictions explained
No ICU beds available in Mesa County according to public health department
Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Man known as ‘Pyscho’ arrested in connection to three people’s remains found in southern Colorado
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20

Latest News

Protest
Protest at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions
CMU nursing program has had to change their classes due to covid.
Impact of Covid-19 on the CMU Nursing Program
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado