Hospitals prepare for surge capacity

Hospitals are preparing for the second wave.
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - COVID-19 cases are rising here in Mesa County and hospitals are doing what they can to prepare ahead of the second wave.

According to Mesa County Public Health no ICU beds were available on Thursday. But, full doesn’t mean closed off.

”Four hospitals are full. That’s half of what we could have available to us. 50 beds have been utilized. We have an additional 50 that we can utilize and then we’ve got alternative care plans that we can make in other spaces,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director Mesa County Public Health.

Hospitals in the Western Slope have been preparing surge plans as cases rise. Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center says creating more beds is only the first stage.

“We have several multiple stages where we convert different areas of the hospital into medical treatment areas. If it would get to that we could increase our capacity to approximately double or at 50 beds,” says Korrey Klein, President/CEO of Family Health West & Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center.

There are currently seven COVID patients as of today at Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center.

So far this has been the highest number of patients for them at one time.

Mesa County Public Health will be launching a new dial system as early as next week to share how many total staffed ICU beds are available in real time.

