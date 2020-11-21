Advertisement

Mesa County Libraries temporarily closing because of COVID-19

By Stacy Rasmussen
Nov. 20, 2020
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Some parts of the library including the call center and digital collections are being deemed as critical services, so they will still be operating even though the rest of the library will be closed.

Mesa County library director, Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, is encouraging people to use their curbside pickup option during this short-term closure. ”You place a hold on a book and then you get notified when it’s ready to pick up. You will call the library and when you arrive at the library, we have spots set aside for it and you’ll just call the number... and we will bring your stuff out for you.”

Employees at the library are encouraging people to go to the library tomorrow and pick up as many books as you can carry so that you can be loaded up for the closure.

At this time there is no confirmed end date of the closure, but they are hoping it will only be for a couple of weeks.

