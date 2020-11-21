Protest at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A group gathered at Mesa County Public Health this morning to protest the new restrictions that are coming along with the red level of variance that Mesa County entered on Friday.

Many people at the protest believe that the virus is not as serious as everyone is making it out to be. “This virus is frankly overhyped. Again, it’s tragic that it’s killing people but it’s not the black plaque, it’s not the end of the world,” said Justin St. John, one of the protestors.

They said that they want to stand up for small businesses and think that people should be able to choose if they want to wear masks.

But not everybody in the community agreed. Jason Campion, a Grand Junction resident said, “I think that people who don’t follow those types of restrictions are causing more problems.”

The protest was originally scheduled from 10am until 1pm, but there were a few people left still protesting at 5:30pm.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.