I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.

I-70 accident
I-70 accident(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a rollover sent one person traveling on 1-70 eastbound to the hospital.

The single-vehicle accident happened at mile marker 24 when it rolled into the median.

The road was blocked off for a short period of time before reopening.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause.

Check back for more updates.

