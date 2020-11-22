I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a rollover sent one person traveling on 1-70 eastbound to the hospital.

The single-vehicle accident happened at mile marker 24 when it rolled into the median.

The road was blocked off for a short period of time before reopening.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause.

