Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for large retailers, local businesses have their own day next weekend –– Small Business Saturday. The Gear Junction, located on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction, has spent weeks preparing for their biggest day this year.

The store primarily sells outdoor clothing and equipment, such as bicycles, snow boots, and gear for winter sports. Small Business Saturday is consistently their biggest day of the year for sales. While the pandemic may slightly affect businesses looking to cash in next weekend, The Gear Junction still expects a big day.

“It will be a little reduced this year,” admits retail associate Brendan Flynn. “But with COVID-19 going on, this summer was very busy for the outdoor industry, and we expect it to pick up even more with people getting out to do snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.”

The Gear Junction is not only stocking up on their own supplies. The store placed a large order of hand sanitizer and masks to ensure that customers will remain safe while shopping next weekend.

Other local retailers participating in Small Business Saturday next weekend include Candytime Shoppe, also located on Main Street, and a custom t-shirt design store called Colorado Graphx.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.