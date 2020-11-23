CPW investigating poaching incident in Moffat County, seven elk found dead

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a poaching incident that left seven elk dead.

CPW reports that seven elk were shot dead and left on BLM land northeast of the intersection of Moffat County Roads 109 and 3, which is about 20 miles north of Craig. They say they were alerted by a concerned citizen on Sunday, Nov. 22.

“We have processed the scene and gathered forensic evidence,” said Mike Swaro, Assistant Area Wildlife Manager. “We are hopeful that anyone who was around the location late last week can provide us with information about vehicles or people who may have been in that area. Even little things can become the clues that will find those responsible.”

Witnesses can contact OGT at 877-265-6648 or on the Verizon network at #OGT. Tips can also be emailed to game.thief@state.co.us, or you can reach out to the CPW Meeker Service Center at 970-878-6090.

“This was not hunting,” Swaro stressed. “This was a poaching.”

