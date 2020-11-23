Advertisement

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - As Colorado experiences its highest hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order authorizing the state health department to order hospitals and emergency departments to transfer and cease admitting new patients in order to deal with the influx of coronavirus cases.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as of Sunday the state had over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The order allows for those hospitals which have reached capacity to transfer patients to another facility without obtaining their consent. It also states that health care providers who comply with the order and transfer patients are “immune from civil or criminal liability for any action taken.”

