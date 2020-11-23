Advertisement

Toppled Colorado Capitol Civil War statue to be replaced with Native American woman

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - The Civil War statue toppled by protesters outside the Colorado state Capitol over the summer will be replaced by a sculpture of a Native American woman mourning the atrocities of the Sand Creek Massacre. Colorado Public Radio reports the Capitol Building Advisory Committee voted 7-2 Friday in favor of the new sculpture after hearing from representatives of the tribes that suffered at Sand Creek 156 years ago. The statue was erected July 24, 1909, and included the name of the colonel who orchestrated the massacre. The monument was toppled June 25 and is now housed at the History Colorado museum.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest
Protest held at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions
I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage
outdoor market
Monumental Beer Works holds outdoor market
Hospitals are preparing for the second wave.
Hospitals prepare for surge capacity

Latest News

Protest
Protest held at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
The Gear Junction expects Small Business Saturday to be their biggest day of the year.
Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday