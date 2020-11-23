Advertisement

White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at...
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, this summer.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB says the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last Aug. 13.

When the schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

