Covid Changes to DMV

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Due to Mesa County’s transitioned to Level Red which is severe risk, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be enforcing new measures. The Clifton branch is closed and is now a call center. You will be able to call into that location to schedule appointments and complete transactions but it is not open to the public. The main office is open to appointments only. To schedule appointments, call 970-254-4131.They will also offer online services, plates by mail and the use of drop boxes. There are two at the main motor office. One inside and one outside. Car dealerships will need to drop off paper work and once the paper work is complete the DMV will schedule an appointment. People are still able to drop off paper work at either the Clifton or the main office. This is all to help reduce the amount of in-person contact.

