Crews working to fix water leak near 25 Road and Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crews are expecting to be finished repairing an old water cap that caused a water leak near 25 Road and Patterson Road by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The leak was detected around 7 a.m. Tuesday, where a cap to a four-inch line failed due to old age. Traffic control is working the four-way intersection while crews make the necessary repairs according to the Ute Water District, and they will be there to protect their crews for the remainder of the project.

