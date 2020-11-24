Advertisement

Crews working to fix water leak near 25 Road and Patterson

Photo Source: PxHere / Pixabay / MGN
Photo Source: PxHere / Pixabay / MGN(KALB)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crews are expecting to be finished repairing an old water cap that caused a water leak near 25 Road and Patterson Road by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The leak was detected around 7 a.m. Tuesday, where a cap to a four-inch line failed due to old age. Traffic control is working the four-way intersection while crews make the necessary repairs according to the Ute Water District, and they will be there to protect their crews for the remainder of the project.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update

Latest News

Thomas Morfin, 52, of Delta
Car chase leads to the arrest of Delta man, was in the possession of meth, heroin
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
Hit and run accident