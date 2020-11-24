Advertisement

GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars

By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation is underway after a hit and run incident involving three cars on Monday night in the 1100 block of Santa Clara.

A pickup truck reportedly hit two vehicles and the driver fled the scene.

A short time later, the owner of the truck called in and said it was stolen from the Maverick Store in Orchard Mesa.

The Grand Junction Police Department is currently investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department or crime numbers (241-STOP).

