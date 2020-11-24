GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation is underway after a hit and run incident involving three cars on Monday night in the 1100 block of Santa Clara.

A pickup truck reportedly hit two vehicles and the driver fled the scene.

A short time later, the owner of the truck called in and said it was stolen from the Maverick Store in Orchard Mesa.

The Grand Junction Police Department is currently investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department or crime numbers (241-STOP).

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.