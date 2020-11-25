More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) -

New positive COVID-19 tests were reveled in Montrose County School District over the weekend--forcing students and staff from 6 different schools to quarantine.

The highest number of quarantines are coming from Columbine Middle School with 67 students and 5 staff, 10 Montrose High School staff, 21 of its students and 20 Centennial Middle School students and one staff member will need to follow COVID-19 exposure protocol.

Montrose County is still practicing their hybrid learning model where half of the student body is working from home one week, while the other is in-person during the same week.

The district estimates that it has helped stop multiple possible outbreaks.

“In addition to our children’s welfare, we want parents to go to our places of work, we want businesses to continue to stay open, but that’s going to be jeopardized if folks don’t take COVID seriously,” says Matt Jenkins, MCSD Public Information Officer.

Montrose County School District says they will continue their hybrid learning model after Thanksgiving break.

