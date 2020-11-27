Boy Scouts open annual Christmas tree lot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Troops 353 and 303 joined forces this year to raise funds.

The troops have been holding this annual fundraiser for over 30 years and a total of 16 troop members are participating.

Roland Galvan has participated for the last 4 years, but this year things are a little different.

“We have mask precautions so you must have a mask to enter just like any of your local businesses anything like that. And then we have a new stand which is made out of wooden platform, wooden 2 by 4′s,” said Roland Galvan, Troop 353.

Trees range from $50-100 dollars and wreaths are available as well. The funds raised will go towards events for the troops, like their camping trips.

Cub Scouts are also on site selling popcorn for their events with flavors like white cheddar and salted caramel.

The troops anticipate being open in the parking lot of Mesa Mall next to the Buttered Biscuit food truck for approximately 3 weeks before they sell out.

It will be open Wednesday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

