Advertisement

Canyon View Church holds annual Thanksgiving Day meal delivery

An estimated 500 volunteers helped feed everyone who requested a meal.
An estimated 500 volunteers helped feed everyone who requested a meal.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Canyon View Church helped deliver meals to 2,000 Grand Junction residents this Thanksgiving.

The church partnered with The Salvation Army to feed anyone who requested a meal, and roughly 500 volunteers spent their Thanksgiving morning delivering food. The meal packages included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pies.

“Thanksgiving is a very important holiday to most of us and some people don’t have a meal,” explained Canyon View Church outreach coordinator Landon Miracle. “We just wanted to be a blessing to those in the community.”

Volunteers lined up in their cars early this morning, then spent the day distributing meals which were pre-packed on Wednesday. The demand was higher this year than ever before –– 400 more meals were distributed than in previous years.

“We have such a giving valley and a lot of people in our congregations really just want to help,” says family pastor Seth Cooley. “Thanksgiving is one of those times that you just want to bless other people and help spread joy.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Thanksgiving Day plane crash near Telluride
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
Local Palisade resident Laurie Kollasch started the ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’ five weeks ago.
Local woman starts ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’
Local Grand Junction LEGO distributor eBricks shuts down their online store.
eBricks shuts down online store

Latest News

Black Friday felt different this year at Mesa Mall.
Black Friday turnout smaller than usual at Mesa Mall
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Local Palisade resident Laurie Kollasch started the ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’ five weeks ago.
Local woman starts ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’
Boy Scout troops 353 and 303 joined forces this year to raise funds.
Boy Scouts open annual Christmas tree lot