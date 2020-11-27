Canyon View Church holds annual Thanksgiving Day meal delivery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Canyon View Church helped deliver meals to 2,000 Grand Junction residents this Thanksgiving.

The church partnered with The Salvation Army to feed anyone who requested a meal, and roughly 500 volunteers spent their Thanksgiving morning delivering food. The meal packages included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pies.

“Thanksgiving is a very important holiday to most of us and some people don’t have a meal,” explained Canyon View Church outreach coordinator Landon Miracle. “We just wanted to be a blessing to those in the community.”

Volunteers lined up in their cars early this morning, then spent the day distributing meals which were pre-packed on Wednesday. The demand was higher this year than ever before –– 400 more meals were distributed than in previous years.

“We have such a giving valley and a lot of people in our congregations really just want to help,” says family pastor Seth Cooley. “Thanksgiving is one of those times that you just want to bless other people and help spread joy.”

