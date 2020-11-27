Advertisement

Salvation Army serves free Thanksgiving meals

Salvation Army volunteers deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.
Salvation Army volunteers deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - From turkey to stuffing it’s been harder for many families to make a full Thanksgiving meal this year due to COVID-19.

Members of the community lined up since 9 a.m. Thursday morning at Salvation Army on North 4th St. in Grand Junction to get their Thanksgiving meal this year.

Due to COVID-19 they had to cancel their usual indoor meal, but had delivery and drive up options available.

They began preparing in the summertime and were worried they wouldn’t have enough volunteers because of the pandemic, but were surprised to see many still turnout to make Thanksgiving special for those in need.

”We’re just putting these meals together right now trying to help our friends all over the community that are either homebound or homeless,” said Joe West, Captain Salvation Army Grand Junction.

First time turnout was at an all time high this year and despite the new restrictions they stayed serving until 1 p.m.

Salvation Army is also now preparing for Christmas and needs bell ringers. Those interested in signing up for a shift can visit https://grandjunction.salvationarmy.org/.

