Two killed in Thanksgiving Day plane crash near Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The sole two occupants aboard a single-engine plane died after they crashed while en route to the Telluride Airport on Thanksgiving Day.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office reports that the airport lost contact with the aircraft around 1:30 p.m., and several witnesses say they saw the plane going down.

San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, San Miguel Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Department/EMS, and the San Miguel County Coroner responded to the site of the crash and were able to confirm the deaths of two victims.

The pilot has been identified as 48-year-old Bryan Lee Kill of Huachuca City, AZ. He was traveling with a female passenger whose identity is known but has not been released as the sheriff’s office is working to locate a next of kin.

The FAA and NTSP are currently investigating the circumstances around the crash.

We will continue to update this article. Check back for updates.

