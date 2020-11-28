Advertisement

Black Friday turnout smaller than usual at Mesa Mall

Black Friday felt different this year at Mesa Mall.
Black Friday felt different this year at Mesa Mall.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Black Friday “rush” at Mesa Mall was subdued this year, with retailers and shoppers adapting to the pandemic.

In previous years, customers would line up outside Cabela’s on Thanksgiving night, sometimes more than 10 hours before the mall opened on Black Friday. Due to new safety protocols in stores and an increase of online shoppers, this Black Friday had a different feel.

“This year is very different with everything going on, like it has been for most businesses,” says Matthew Nelson, group sales manager at Cabela’s. “We tried to minimize the traffic at our store to keep everybody safe and healthy, so we can stay open for our customers.”

Cabela’s has a week-long Black Friday sale this year, in an attempt limit the number of people who were in the store at once. Around the Mesa Mall, retailers adapted to new protocols and smaller crowds.

“We definitely are taking more precautions [today],” said Jennifer Knott, owner of The Kids Closet, citing the use of masks and sanitizer. “The mall has done a great job of making the community feel safe.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Thanksgiving Day plane crash near Telluride
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
Local Palisade resident Laurie Kollasch started the ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’ five weeks ago.
Local woman starts ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’
Local Grand Junction LEGO distributor eBricks shuts down their online store.
eBricks shuts down online store

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Local Palisade resident Laurie Kollasch started the ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’ five weeks ago.
Local woman starts ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’
Boy Scout troops 353 and 303 joined forces this year to raise funds.
Boy Scouts open annual Christmas tree lot