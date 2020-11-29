Advertisement

Armed Robbery at a Grand Junction Business

A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.
By Madison Burns
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An armed robbery happened this morning just after 10:15 this morning at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue. An employee at the Grand Junction Regional Communication center said that an unknown male with a weapon came into the business demanding money and quickly left with a large amount of money. Police arrived on scene and searched the area. The police on scene looked at surveillance footage but the suspect was masked. The Grand Junction Police Department.

