Armed Robbery at a Grand Junction Business

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An armed robbery happened this morning just after 10:15 this morning at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue. An employee at the Grand Junction Regional Communication center said that an unknown male with a weapon came into the business demanding money and quickly left with a large amount of money. Police arrived on scene and searched the area. The police on scene looked at surveillance footage but the suspect was masked. The Grand Junction Police Department.

