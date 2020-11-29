Assisted living facility asks community for Christmas donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Retreat At Harbor Cove assisted living facility is asking for donations and gifts this holiday season. Many residents are feeling lonely, particularly as Christmas approaches, since they haven’t been allowed to see family in nine months.

“We have been in lockdown more or less since March when this [pandemic] started,” explains Donna Worrell, a resident at Harbor Cove. “It’s just been confining, we haven’t been able to have any social life.”

Staff at the facility have been trying to spread the word that residents are in need of donations this Christmas. The community has become extremely close since the pandemic hit in March.

“I definitely think I’m family with a lot of my residents,” says Riley Bell, who works as an aide. “I think of them as my grandparents...they can’t have their families this year so we’ve become like family.”

Residents are specifically asking for gifts which would be easy to consume.

“Home baking would be nice, treats like cookies or baked things like that,” Worrell says. “Anything that’s homemade and easy for us.”

Donations can be made by calling Harbor Cove at 970-243-7224.

