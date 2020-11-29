Advertisement

Governor Polis tests positive for COVID-19

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO (KKCO) -

Governor Polis announced he and First Gentleman Reis tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the governor’s office, both are said to be asymptomatic and feeling well.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” said Governor Polis.

They will remain isolated at home and Polis will continue to work remotely.

