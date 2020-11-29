Governor Polis tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO (KKCO) -

Governor Polis announced he and First Gentleman Reis tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the governor’s office, both are said to be asymptomatic and feeling well.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” said Governor Polis.

They will remain isolated at home and Polis will continue to work remotely.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.