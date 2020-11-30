Car Theft & Shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a call just before 1 p.m. today about a car pursuit and a stolen car. The caller said they were in the area of 29 Rd and D 1/4 Rd and that the they were pursing a car that was stolen from them by multiple suspects. There were shots fired at the stolen vehicle during the pursuit. The pursuit stopped shortly after and police say that there does not appear to be any injuries. The Grand Junction Police Department is currently investigating and interviewing both victim’s and witnesses.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.