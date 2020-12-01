Advertisement

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, early Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. China's trip to the moon and, presumably, back is the latest milestone in the Asian powerhouse's slow but steady ascent to the stars.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announced.

The Chang’e 5 probe “successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area,” the official China News Service said, citing space officials. The one-sentence report gave no more details.

The probe adds to a string of increasingly ambitious missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.
Armed robbery at Grand Junction business
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
A car case turned into a shooting just before 1 p.m.
Car theft & shooting
A house fire on Orchard Ave. near 29 rd. in Grand Junction, it happened around 4 a.m. this...
One dog dies in Orchard Ave. house fire on Sunday
Residents have not seen their families in nearly a year.
Assisted living facility asks community for Christmas donations

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden, Harris to introduce picks for economic policy posts
The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, if approved,...
Nasdaq seeks mandatory rule on board diversity for companies
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, 15 injured
This satellite image provided by 2020 Maxar Technologies shows the damaged radio telescope at...
Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope, already damaged, collapses