D51 Masks Rreaction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -To help keep kids in class, District 51 has decided to take extra steps to make in-person learning a possibility. Students will now have to wear masks the entire time they are indoors. Before they were allowed to take their masks off when at their desks with their cohort.

The school district based this decision off of the number of cases within the community.

Some teachers will take a mask break, where the students can go outside and take off their masks. Also, elementary school students will be able to take their masks off if they are in P.E. and six feet apart. Students who have a medical condition that does not allow them to wear a mask can work with the school nurse to find alternatives. But not all parents are happy about this decision.

“”It’s not good for the kids. In fact, my six-year-old asked me this morning why she’s got to do that. It’s really hard to explain to a kid. I feel like it distracts from their learning,” said Erick Brown D51 Parent.

Students will be able to take their masks off outside at recess. The District hopes that they can allow all students back into schools in January but it will depend on the number of cases.

