Grand Junction Master Plan.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The City of Grand Junction will hold a zoom meeting Tuesday December 1st for the Parks, Recreation, Open Space Master Plan Draft Presentation. This plan began back in July and the city hopes to have the plan finalized by the end of 2020. The information for this plan was a combination of public meetings, focus groups, community input and a survey done by randomly selected residents of Grand Junction. This Master Plan will provide direction for parks and recreation services, facilities and amenities for the next five to eight years. Parks and recreation is looking at ways to fully fund these projects but the plan is not fully funded as of right now. There will also be a recording of the meeting at this link: www.gjparksandrec.com To join the zoom meeting click this URL to join.

https://zoom.us/j/93636744704?pwd=REdVcGR5YkZ2djQ4UDVmQXV2N0xldz09

The passcode is 158525.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.