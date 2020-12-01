Advertisement

Main Street Cafe partners with Foster Alumni Mentors for fundraiser

Main Street Cafe's promotion with Foster Alumni Mentors lasts until Saturday, December 5th
Main Street Cafe's promotion with Foster Alumni Mentors lasts until Saturday, December 5th
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Main Street Cafe is participating in a fundraiser this week to benefit Foster Alumni Mentors, a nonprofit based in Grand Junction.

The promotion works by ordering food at the cafe and showing their flyer, either online or printed out. The flyer can be found at facebook.com/mainstreetcafegj/.

15 percent of the tab will help provide guidance to young adults who were in the foster care system. You can also mention the fundraiser without showing the flyer to have it applied.

“This gives [foster alumni] an opportunity to share who they are and show the success they’ve had in life,” says Kimberly Raff, founder and executive director of Foster Alumni Mentors.

The fundraiser hits particularly close to home for Holly Stuteville, a manager at Main Street Cafe.

“This was big on my heart because I grew up in the foster care system,” Stuteville says. “This one really got me in the feels –– I’m happy to do this with them.”

The fundraiser began on Sunday and lasts until Saturday, December 5th.

