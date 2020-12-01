’Marijuana Working Group’ update at Grand Junction City Council Workshop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Monday night, the ‘Marijuana Working Group’ brought forward potential ballot measures for the spring 2021 ballot to the Grand Junction City Council.

The first being whether citizens would want to repeal the 2011 moratorium on marijuana businesses; the other, the establishment of a tax rate.

The working group consists of Grand Junction residents, business owners, and professionals in the marijuana industry.

Marijuana tax funding was also discussed during the topic of the ‘open space master plan.’

The Grand Junction City Council is currently holding all meetings online. All city offices are currently closed due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Mesa County.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.