Pandemic creates an overpopulation of kittens in Mesa County

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Grand Valley is currently seeing the impacts of the cancellation of elective surgeries at the start of the pandemic—including animals. “Just yesterday we received [16] kittens,” said Anna Stout, executive director, Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

That’s just one of many liters they’ve received this year said Stout, “we’ve been consistently receiving litters of kittens all year long, since the beginning of kitten season, and what’s concerning to us is we’re not seeing those numbers tapper significantly at this point…kitten season is basically the period from when it starts getting warm in the spring, all the way up into the fall.”

The window for cats to start reproducing from the time they’re born is less than six months. By law, every pet that’s adopted out of a shelter has to be spayed and neutered.

“What we’re dealing with right now is very likely kittens that were born early in the season because we weren’t able to perform much ‘T.N.R’ which [stands for] ‘trap, neuter, return’, or spay and return, and now those same kittens are hitting their four months of age, and their reproductive age,” said Stout.

There are resources around the valley for anyone looking to care for an animal or prevent reproduction:

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Grand Valley Pets Alive

Animal Birth Control

Mesa County Animal Services

