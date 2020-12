GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis is set to give his first COVID-19 update since testing positive for the virus over the weekend, and he will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The conference is set to start at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

We will carry it live on our Facebook and website.

