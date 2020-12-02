After slight delay in opening, Powderhorn Resort is ready to go

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ski and snowboard lovers rejoice, Powderhorn Resort is set to open on Dec. 2.

The resort had to delay their opening that was set for Nov. 27 because of a lack of cooperation from mother nature, but their snowmaking machines have been working overtime to make this Dec. 2 opening possible.

The resort posted on social media that Bill’s Run/Peacemaker will open top to bottom thanks to the new snowmaking system and that there will be a limited amount of discounted tickets to access the Flyer.

Opening day will be a chilly one, but you can expect sunny skies throughout the day. It will be about 15° at the opening, then into the mid-20s in the afternoon.

Who’s excited for ski season?

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.