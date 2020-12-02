Advertisement

Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday

(James Millis)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKCO) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the West Lawn of the Capitol, and several Colorado congressional delegation will be in attendance.

Joining them will be Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi along with other congressmen and women.

The tree is from the Grand Mesa, Gunnison, and Uncompahgre National Forest, and was chosen from a location southwest of Montrose on the Uncompahgre Plateau.

To watch the lighting at 3, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle
I-70B Project Plan
I-70B improvement project update