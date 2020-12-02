Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKCO) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the West Lawn of the Capitol, and several Colorado congressional delegation will be in attendance.

Joining them will be Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi along with other congressmen and women.

The tree is from the Grand Mesa, Gunnison, and Uncompahgre National Forest, and was chosen from a location southwest of Montrose on the Uncompahgre Plateau.

To watch the lighting at 3, click here.

