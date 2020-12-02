Advertisement

Grand Junction Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot Cancellation Impacts

GJ Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot Cancellation Impacts
GJ Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot Cancellation Impacts(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation has dedicated themselves to helping firefighters, “[It’s] evolved from just a small organization that was kind of designed to help firefighters with financial needs, when things got tight,” said Wesley Engbarth, president.

The foundation still focuses on doing just that, but this year, the pandemic changed a lot, “really the Turkey Trot’s kind of the sole provider for revenue to the foundation,” said Engbarth.

The organization provides grants, scholarships, and even allows firefighters to use the money to help the individual people they serve from time to time.

The Turkey Trot normally brings in about $25,000 in donations after fees are subtracted—this year, they only have about $1,000.

This year would have been the 14th year of the race.

You can click here to view the GJ FFF website.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season
’Marijuana Working Group’ update at Grand Junction City Council Workshop

Latest News

V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID needs
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID-19 purposes
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Send out those packages and cards before it's too late.
Shipping Deadlines