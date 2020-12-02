Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season
Pandemic creates an overpopulation of kittens in Mesa County
Pandemic creates an overpopulation of kittens in Mesa County

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
I-70B Project Plan
I-70B improvement project update
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
UK gives OK for emergency vaccine use