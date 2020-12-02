Advertisement

Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle

By Calvin Corey
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office released information on Tuesday regarding Nick Aldridge, a 28-year-old man who has gone missing after last having been seen on Nov. 25.

Aldridge’s vehicle, a yellow Ford Escape, was found along Crawford Road between Fobare Road and Little Road between Hotchkiss and Crawford on Nov. 26. His phone, along with the keys to the car was found in the vehicle.

Family members have been searching for Aldridge since his disappearance, and have been aided by planes and drones.

Aldridge is 5 foot 9 and has brown hair and blue/green eyes. He was last seen by his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, and he was wearing a tan sweater with grey sweatpants. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2000.

(Credit: Delta County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday
I-70B Project Plan
I-70B improvement project update