V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID-19 purposes

Blue-accented tents outside of the V.A. Western Colorado Healthcare System can be spotted from North Avenue, but these tents aren’t just used for one thing though-- they’re use is for many COVID-related purposes.

From a potential surge to a possible vaccine, the V-A says they’re trying to be as proactive as they can to reduce risk to both patients and staff.

“I think our community as a whole, the hospitals in our community are coming together to serve the veterans, their staff, and the individuals that live here and I’ve been in the V.A. for 28 years now and I have never seen the collaboration that has occurred in our community,” says Patrick Hull, associate director.

The V.A. has previously used the tents for a flu clinic.

