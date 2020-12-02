Advertisement

V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID-19 purposes

V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID needs
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID needs(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Blue-accented tents outside of the V.A. Western Colorado Healthcare System can be spotted from North Avenue, but these tents aren’t just used for one thing though-- they’re use is for many COVID-related purposes.

From a potential surge to a possible vaccine, the V-A says they’re trying to be as proactive as they can to reduce risk to both patients and staff.

“I think our community as a whole, the hospitals in our community are coming together to serve the veterans, their staff, and the individuals that live here and I’ve been in the V.A. for 28 years now and I have never seen the collaboration that has occurred in our community,” says Patrick Hull, associate director.

The V.A. has previously used the tents for a flu clinic.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season
’Marijuana Working Group’ update at Grand Junction City Council Workshop

Latest News

GJ Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot Cancellation Impacts
Grand Junction Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot Cancellation Impacts
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Send out those packages and cards before it's too late.
Shipping Deadlines