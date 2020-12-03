Downtown Grand Junction celebrates 12 Days of Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While we didn’t have the Parade of Lights or Tree Lighting Ceremony this year there is still plenty to celebrate.

From giveaways to shopping and dining deals, 12 Days of Christmas, a first time event here in Downtown Grand Junction, is full of socially-distanced surprises.

“Everyday we’re posting a new deal on our social media so you can get 25% off like a dinner for example, lots of shopping deals, lots of incentives to bring people downtown. We’re also doing a staycation giveaway so if you spend $50 or more at a single business you can enter to win a downtown staycation,” said Community Engagement Manager David Goe, Downtown Grand Junction.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting businesses on Main St. and Colorado Ave throughout the event, which runs from December 1-12th, to spread holiday cheer.

The goal this year is really to focus on supporting local businesses who have been struggling due to the pandemic.

Doug Simons, fourth generation owner of Enstrom Candie’s, a partner for this year’s event, knows firsthand how hard this year has been for many small business owners.

Despite this, he’s grateful for the local support and hopes it continues during the holidays.

“We’ve been downtown since the beginning of Enstrom Candie’s. We feel that everyone Downtown is struggling. COVID’s really hit us all really hard. We’re fortunate to be heavy in the mail order section of business. Downtown doesn’t really have that same offering to be able to sell things online and retail’s really hurting down here,” said Vice President of Manufacturing Doug Simons, Enstrom Candie’s.

Downtown is also hosting a holiday card campaign created by local artists as part of the event. 500 will be available to be sent to a loved one for free. You can apply for one here: https://downtowngj.org/.

To keep updated on all of the festivities this year be sure to follow Downtown Grand Junction's social media platforms.

