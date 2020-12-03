Advertisement

Fruita Police Department launches Operation Porch Pirate

Fruita Police Department prepares for the holiday season with Operation Porch Pirate.
Fruita Police Department prepares for the holiday season with Operation Porch Pirate.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Police Department launches Operation Porch Pirate to help avoid the theft of packages from resident’s homes this holiday season.

The new program will run for the entire month of December allowing residents to send their packages to the police station located on 157 S Mesa St.

Once delivered, residents can pick up their packages at Fruita Police Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents will be required to show a valid ID matching the name on the package to complete the pick up.

”It’s a crime of opportunity and what we’re trying to do is just kind of eliminate those opportunities where we can,” said Sergeant John Coughran, Fruita Police Department.

After hour pickups will be available as well, but need to be arranged ahead of time by calling Fruita’s non-emergent dispatch line. You can reach them at 970-242-6707.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting

Latest News

GJPD donates to Grand Valley Oncology following ‘No Shave November’
GJPD donates to Grand Valley Oncology following ‘No Shave November’
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction launches a new holiday event called 12 Days of Christmas
Downtown Grand Junction celebrates 12 Days of Christmas
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado