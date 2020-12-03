GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Police Department launches Operation Porch Pirate to help avoid the theft of packages from resident’s homes this holiday season.

The new program will run for the entire month of December allowing residents to send their packages to the police station located on 157 S Mesa St.

Once delivered, residents can pick up their packages at Fruita Police Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents will be required to show a valid ID matching the name on the package to complete the pick up.

”It’s a crime of opportunity and what we’re trying to do is just kind of eliminate those opportunities where we can,” said Sergeant John Coughran, Fruita Police Department.

After hour pickups will be available as well, but need to be arranged ahead of time by calling Fruita’s non-emergent dispatch line. You can reach them at 970-242-6707.

