Colorado health officials place first order for COVID-19 vaccines

DENVER, (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) placed the state’s first order of the Pfizer vaccine in anticipation of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the CDC.

The state requested 46,800 doses of the vaccine, which is expected to be allocated to states within 24 hours of the Food and Drug Administrations’ issuance of the EAU.

According to the state, the allocation from the federal government will be based on the size of Colorado’s total population and the quantity of ready-to-ship doses from the manufacturer. Colorado makes up 1.69% of the U.S. population, so the state is expecting 1.69% of the available vaccine.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is a major turning point in this pandemic, and we will act as swiftly as possible to get it distributed once it is approved,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “We are working closely with local public health agencies, hospitals and other health care providers, pharmacies, and diverse community partners to distribute and administer the vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible. Because of limited quantities, it will take several months to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it -- so we need Coloradans to continue to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

