Advertisement

Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years

Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 19-year old Mesa College student Deborah Tomlinson was murdered inside her Grand Junction apartment just after Christmas in 1975. Now, nearly a half-century later, the case has been solved.

The Grand Junction Police Department has identified Jimmie Dean Duncan, born in April 1949, as Tomlinson’s murderer. Detectives got their breakthrough with the help of a DNA analysis lab based in Virginia, called Parabon NanoLabs.

Duncan died of unknown causes in 1987. He was 26 years old at the time of Tomlinson’s murder. The Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating a potential motive for the killing, though Duncan did have a criminal history. He had previously been involved in a robbery and a separate shooting in Florida.

The discovery gives Tomlinson’s family some long-awaited closure.

“I’m really glad to hear they finally got it done,” says Jim Tomlinson, Deborah’s father. “I called the rest of the family and told them. Everyone was glad to hear that the case is closed.”

Detective Sergeant Sean Crocker says the new revelation would have been impossible if not for the coordination with previous detectives at the police department. He also credited Parabon NanoLabs for helping find crucial evidence to identify the murderer.

“Using all types of genetic genealogy, they arrived at a suspect,” explains Crocker. “After speaking with his family members, we were able to determine without a doubt that Duncan was our only suspect, and he’s the one that committed the murder of Deborah Tomlinson.”

Duncan was not originally a suspect when the killing occurred in 1975. The investigation had been re-opened by detectives in March 2019, and now, it is finally considered a closed case.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle
D51 now requires masks all the time while inside.
D51 mask mandate explained
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID needs
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID-19 purposes
Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204

Latest News

The sewage overflow spilled around 1,000 gallons.
Sewer overflow spills wastewater in the Redlands
Powderhorn Mountain Resort celebrates the beginning of ski season.
Powderhorn celebrates opening day
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining