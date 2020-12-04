Local business thrives during COVID-19 due to increase in outdoor recreation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - COVID-19 has affected many small businesses throughout Mesa County, but it’s actually helped Mesa Blue Market up on the Grand Mesa.

The convenience store opened their doors in May this year after the pandemic began. As more people looked for safe ways to get outdoors during quarantine they’ve experienced more business than they expected.

The small business focuses on all local products like cheeses, meats, salsas, and kimchi.

With travel continuing to pick up this ski season thanks to the opening of Powderhorn Mountain Resort they’re expecting to see business continue to grow.

“We opened May 27th right in the middle of the pandemic so, but actually for us. It’s been really good because we’re a grocery store, we’re essential, and people come in. We have locals come in everyday, every other day,” said Co-owner, Steve Grisier.

Mesa County Blue Market on Highway 65 just a few minutes away from Powderhorn is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

