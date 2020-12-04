Local woman earns National Directors’ Chair & hopes to empower women to skydive

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Melissa Lowe of Montrose has dedicated her life to the sky. She is a 3rd generation skydiver, a world record holder and hopes to make change as she as the new member of the United States Parachute Association.

Skydiving is something that can be found on anyone’s bucket list. But for Melissa Lowe, it’s been her career since the age of 19. Melissa began skydiving at the age of five with her father. Since then, she has earned seven National Titles and holds 32 world records. She has jumped all over the world from Mexico to Italy. She specializes in vertical disciplines but her favorite is breaking world records with her team.

In the sports of skydiving, only 13% are women. Mellissa holds training camps in hopes to get more women to join. Melissa and her team dedicated 2020 to the anniversary of the 19th amendment. They jumped for Women’s History Month in march and Women’s Equality Day in August.

“I’ve definitely taken the right to vote for granted. But learning so much more in depth and touching these places of history was very awakening and has given me an incredibly new perspective and appreciation for the women’s’ right to vote, ” says Melissa.

Melissa is the new National Director of the USPA and is the 5th woman to hold the position out of 22 chairs.

“Simply being on the board, I just hope that it’s an inspiration for other women to be involved or stay in the sport longer. That gives them something else to drive for or another opportunity; to take more leadership role to the sport.”

Her husband Benjamin is also a skydiver. He owns ultimate skydiving adventures and is the only establishment in the country to allow those ages 7-17 years old to skydive. At the age of four, Melissa and Benjamin took their son, Ben, for his first ride.

“It turned out to be a wonderful thing because I realized it was on his terms and he was ready to go. When he was walking on the plane, he had his little strut, he gave us high-fives. It was like he was a professional. When he landed from that jump, he looked around at everybody and said I was so brave.”

Melissa has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“It just takes you into the moment. It takes you outside of all the craziness of life. It makes you not want to watch the tv. It makes you want to immerse into the community and the amazing places that you’ll go.”

For more information and events, visit https://melissa-lowe.com/

