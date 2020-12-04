Advertisement

Pitkin County requiring visitors to sign negative coronavirus test affidavit

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - A county in Colorado will require visitors to sign an online affidavit that states they had a negative coronavirus test at most three days prior to arrival or, once arriving, that they will quarantine until they test negative or until 14 days has elapsed.

Pitkin County implemented the measure on Tuesday and it will take effect on Dec. 14.

Pitkin County is home to Aspen’s four ski areas - Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass - and will be the only county in the state with similar requirements.

A visitor constitutes anyone who arrives to Pitkin County for an overnight stay from outside of Pitkin, Eagle or Garfield counties.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

10-year-old Colorado girl ‘safely located’ says CBI
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
An uptick in outdoor recreation due to COVID-19 helps Mesa County Blue Market thrive during a...
Local business thrives during COVID-19 due to increase in outdoor recreation