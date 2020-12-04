Advertisement

Powderhorn celebrates opening day

Powderhorn Mountain Resort celebrates the beginning of ski season.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort celebrates the beginning of ski season.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - December brings the start of ski season and Powderhorn Mountain Resort up on the Grand Mesa celebrated their opening day Thursday morning.

The first guests boarded the ski lift at 9 a.m. and despite new regulations due to COVID-19, employees and guests were excited to bring back a little bit of normality.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, masks are required throughout the resort, gear must be stored in guest’s cars, and a mobile app is now available to place to go orders.

”So this is the first year with top to bottom snow making at Powderhorn and it’s incredibly efficient snowmaking system. Most ski resorts pump up from the base area. Since we’re drawing water off the top of the Grand Mesa the snowmaking system is gravity fed. Which requires very little pumping power and it’s very very energy efficient,” said Ryan Robinson, Marketing and Sales Director for Powderhorn.

Powderhorn is expecting to be open through the end of March.

Beginner slopes weren’t open today, but you can keep updated on Powderhorn’s website here: https://www.powderhorn.com/ for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle
D51 now requires masks all the time while inside.
D51 mask mandate explained
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID needs
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID-19 purposes
Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
GJPD donates to Grand Valley Oncology following ‘No Shave November’
GJPD donates to Grand Valley Oncology following ‘No Shave November’
Downtown Grand Junction launches a new holiday event called 12 Days of Christmas
Downtown Grand Junction celebrates 12 Days of Christmas