Powderhorn celebrates opening day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - December brings the start of ski season and Powderhorn Mountain Resort up on the Grand Mesa celebrated their opening day Thursday morning.

The first guests boarded the ski lift at 9 a.m. and despite new regulations due to COVID-19, employees and guests were excited to bring back a little bit of normality.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, masks are required throughout the resort, gear must be stored in guest’s cars, and a mobile app is now available to place to go orders.

”So this is the first year with top to bottom snow making at Powderhorn and it’s incredibly efficient snowmaking system. Most ski resorts pump up from the base area. Since we’re drawing water off the top of the Grand Mesa the snowmaking system is gravity fed. Which requires very little pumping power and it’s very very energy efficient,” said Ryan Robinson, Marketing and Sales Director for Powderhorn.

Powderhorn is expecting to be open through the end of March.

Beginner slopes weren’t open today, but you can keep updated on Powderhorn’s website here: https://www.powderhorn.com/ for updates.

