Sewer overflow spills wastewater in the Redlands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Residents in the Redlands reported a sewer spill early Wednesday morning. Two manholes overflowed with wastewater near Village Circle Drive.

Approximately 1,000 gallons spilled as a result of tree roots which had dug into the sewer pipe. City maintenance workers removed the roots by the afternoon. No residents were directly exposed.

“Our crews sprayed down bleach to disinfect the area,” explains City of Grand Junction utilities director Randi Kim. “It’s safe, there wasn’t any exposure to any of the residents, and the sewer is back in service.”

The city notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment following the spill.

