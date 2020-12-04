Advertisement

Sewer overflow spills wastewater in the Redlands

The sewage overflow spilled around 1,000 gallons.
The sewage overflow spilled around 1,000 gallons.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Residents in the Redlands reported a sewer spill early Wednesday morning. Two manholes overflowed with wastewater near Village Circle Drive.

Approximately 1,000 gallons spilled as a result of tree roots which had dug into the sewer pipe. City maintenance workers removed the roots by the afternoon. No residents were directly exposed.

“Our crews sprayed down bleach to disinfect the area,” explains City of Grand Junction utilities director Randi Kim. “It’s safe, there wasn’t any exposure to any of the residents, and the sewer is back in service.”

The city notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment following the spill.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle
D51 now requires masks all the time while inside.
D51 mask mandate explained
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID needs
V.A utilizes outside tents for COVID-19 purposes
Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204

Latest News

Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Powderhorn Mountain Resort celebrates the beginning of ski season.
Powderhorn celebrates opening day
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining