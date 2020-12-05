Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council approves 2021 budget

The budget increased to $213 million for 2020.
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, the Grand Junction City Council approved their 2021 annual budget.

The new budget was approved at $213 million, up from $161 million in 2020. It authorizes full-time salaries for more than 700 city employees. Road and infrastructure improvements were a focal point of the budget meeting.

The budget focuses on four main sectors –– public safety, planning and infrastructure, diversifying the economy, and community building. City of Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann says the city’s economy is trending in the right direction after a tough fiscal year.

“I’m hopeful that our economy keeps trending upwards,” Wortmann said, adding, “I’m [also] hopeful that people who are unemployed will have some relief, and see that people are trying to help them.”

Mayor Wortmann also discussed the importance of tax receipts in creating a budget. He says these returns indicate the city’s economic status more accurately than future projections.

